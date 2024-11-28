“I have to say” – Del Piero singles out Aston Villa player for his performance vs Juventus

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) / (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images for FIGC)

Aston Villa’s standout goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez continues to garner widespread praise.

Juventus legend Alessandro del Piero recently lauded the 32-year-old shot-stopper’s outstanding performance during Villa’s Champions League encounter against Juventus.

The tightly contested match ended in a goalless draw, with both teams creating chances but unable to find the breakthrough.

Del Piero praises Emiliano Martinez’s performance

Del Piero, reflecting on the game, praised Villa’s ability to control key moments but singled out Martinez’s breathtaking save against Francisco Conceição as the turning point.

The Argentine goalkeeper denied Juventus a late goal with a remarkable reflex save, showcasing the form that earned him the Golden Glove at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking post-game on Sky Italia, Del Piero commented:

“I have to say that it was an open match. Aston Villa perhaps tried to keep control of the game more because they play this type of game.

“So, [Villa] gave the impression of holding the field a little better. Juve, from the point of view of compactness and unity, took the right risks. They also risked scoring [but] Martinez made an incredible save.

“So, basically, it’s a draw that’s fair in this match.”

Emiliano Martinez’s time at Aston Villa

Since his arrival at Villa Park in 2020 from Arsenal for a fee of £20 million, Martinez has established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in world football. In his debut campaign, he matched Brad Friedel’s club record of 15 clean sheets in a Premier League season and was voted Aston Villa Supporters’ Player of the Season.

Over the seasons, Martinez has consistently delivered stellar performances, breaking records for most clean sheets in his first 100 Premier League appearances in Villa’s history and playing a pivotal role across all competitions.

This season, Martinez has already made 17 appearances, excelling in the Champions League with four clean sheets in five matches. His composure and brilliance on the European stage have been instrumental in Villa’s impressive campaign under Unai Emery.

As vice-captain, Martinez’s leadership both on and off the pitch has been critical in driving Villa’s resurgence as a competitive force in domestic and international football. With a contract tying him to the club until 2029, Martinez remains a key figure in Villa’s ambitions for sustained success.