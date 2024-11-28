Talks held: Liverpool rival Manchester clubs for potential £50m bargain transfer

Ederson and Arne Slot (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, along with both Manchester United and Manchester City.

The talented Brazilian midfielder has shone in Serie A in recent times, and it seems he’s now excited by the prospect of possibly earning a move to the Premier League, according to TEAMtalk, who add that he’ll likely cost around £50m.

Ederson looks like he’s surely good enough to make the step up to a number of elite clubs around Europe, and TEAMtalk claim he’s already had some talks with Man City, while LFC have now joined the running.

The Reds could do with strengthening in midfield in the near future, after Martin Zubimendi turned them down in the summer, while they’re also showing an interest in Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

Ederson is another intelligent all-rounder in the middle of the park who could prove an upgrade on Liverpool’s current options, even if it’s also, in fairness, currently hard to see how Arne Slot could do much to improve this high-flying side.

Ederson transfer: Will he choose Liverpool, United, or City?

Ederson may well look at Liverpool’s midfield depth and question if he’d play regularly at Anfield, so could the Manchester clubs have a chance of signing the 25-year-old?

Liverpool looks like the most exciting project at the moment, with Slot working wonders to take this team to the top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables.

Still, Ederson could also take on the important job of helping City be less reliant on Rodri in midfield, and he’d surely have a good chance of winning major trophies at the Etihad Stadium.

A move to United would be a bit more of a gamble as Ruben Amorim has only just joined, inheriting a struggling side from Erik ten Hag.

Still, Ederson would at least surely be guaranteed a lot of playing time at Old Trafford, where Casemiro’s future is surely in doubt, and where Manuel Ugarte has made a slow start to life at the club.