Video footage captures intriguing Jude Bellingham incident in the tunnel after Liverpool game

Jude Bellingham with Trent Alexander-Arnold's shirt (Pictures from TNT Sports)

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was apparently really keen to get his hands on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s shirt after yesterday’s big game in the Champions League.

Liverpool beat Real Madrid 2-0 at Anfield thanks to goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo, with Alexander-Arnold not playing due to only just returning from an injury, being named on the bench by Arne Slot but not making an appearance.

Bellingham, meanwhile, played for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in a disappointing evening at Anfield, with Kylian Mbappe missing a penalty as their difficult season continued.

After the game, however, Bellingham’s mind clearly went straight to Alexander-Arnold, as he can be seen in the video footage below waiting for Ryan Gravenberch in the tunnel to get him his England teammate’s shirt…

Jude Bellingham was passed Trent Alexander-Arnold's shirt by Ryan Gravenberch after Real Madrid's defeat to Liverpool ? pic.twitter.com/C5WBKMVYnB — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 27, 2024

While Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold are likely just friends from playing together for England, there’s also an ongoing transfer saga involving the Reds right-back, who is close to being out of contract.

The 26-year-old could be a free agent next summer and Marca have been among the numerous outlets to link him as being the subject of interest from Real Madrid.

Is Jude Bellingham trying to lure Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid?

Some Liverpool fans might watch the footage above and wonder if this is Bellingham playing mind games to a certain extent, trying to show just how much he admires and respects him as a player.

There’s nothing wrong with that, of course, but it could be a subtle push to try to convince the Liverpool man to join him in the Spanish capital.

Gravenberch seemed happy enough to go and get Trent’s shirt for Bellingham, so it would seem there were no issues or reactions to what was happening.

Los Blancos fans might be concerned, however, about Bellingham focusing on relative trivialities like this after another poor result in what has been a disappointing campaign.