Juventus offer their star player in swap deal for Eze

Eberechi Eze celebrates a goal for Crystal Palace (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Juventus are reportedly ready to offer former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz to Crystal Palace as part of their bid to sign Eberechi Eze.

Eze has been a star player for Palace for a number of years now, but there’s been some uncertainty about his future for a while as top clubs have shown an interest in him.

Arsenal in TALKS to sign Crystal Palace star player!

The England international has been linked with Manchester United and other top clubs in the Premier League, while reports in Italy now claim Juve are eager to bring him to Turin.

Palace surely won’t want to let Eze go, especially in the middle of the season, but the player himself might be keen to get away from Selhurst Park after a poor start to the season.

It would surely be very hard for him to say no to a big club like Juventus, who are also said to be willing to offer Luiz to the Eagles as a tempting part of this deal.

Should Crystal Palace replace Eberechi Eze with Douglas Luiz?

Palace would no doubt find it hard to replace a talent like Eze, but in Luiz they’d be landing a top talent who’s already proven himself in the Premier League.

The Brazilian midfielder has struggled since leaving Villa for Juve in the summer, but he was previously a star performer for Unai Emery’s side.

It’s not quite clear what’s gone wrong for Luiz in Italy, but this could perhaps lead him to pursue a move back to the Premier League as soon as possible.

Palace could do very well to add Luiz to their midfield, as he’s previously been linked with bigger names like Arsenal, and he’s arguably still good enough for that level.

Luiz is a different style of player to Eze, but this could certainly be smart business by all involved if it goes through.