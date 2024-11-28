Liverpool transfer target to be made available as Real Madrid eye major squad reshuffle

Aurelien Tchouameni and Arne Slot (Photo by Angel Martinez, Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Real Madrid could reportedly be set to make a number of changes to their squad, with Aurelien Tchouameni named as one player who could be allowed to leave in a clear-out.

It’s not been the best start to the season for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who have recently been thrashed 4-0 at home by rivals Barcelona, while they also suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat away to Liverpool last night.

Liverpool CLEARED to sign winger for just €35m!

According to Fichajes, it now seems Los Blancos are ready to allow a number of players to leave as they look to reshuffle their squad and improve their fortunes, with Tchouameni possibly set to be put on the market.

Tchouameni has long been linked with Liverpool, with Defensa Central among the sources to most recently claim that the Reds are keen on the France international.

Even if Tchouameni hasn’t been at his best for some time, the 24-year-old surely remains someone who could have a positive impact for LFC or other top clubs.

Aurelien Tchouameni could be available as Liverpool search for a new midfielder

Tchouameni is far from the only midfield player to be linked with Liverpool recently, but his potential availability will surely have the Merseyside giants on alert.

Martin Zubimendi also remains on Liverpool’s radar, while a report from TEAMtalk has also mentioned them as being among the transfer suitors for Atalanta’s Ederson.

Tchouameni also has the qualities to strengthen Arne Slot’s side in the middle of the park, even if it’s hard to know precisely how this current team can be improved on when they’re in such fantastic form.

Slot has made a terrific impact since replacing Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager in the summer, and while he’ll surely want to put his own stamp on this squad, he’s also likely to be pretty content with this current group that keeps producing results.