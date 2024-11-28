Arne Slot has just been given a serious £29m Liverpool transfer headache

Arne Slot and Giorgio Mamardashvili (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot may have a genuine headache with his goalkeepers next summer as Caoimhin Kelleher’s form has simply been too good to ignore ahead of Giorgio Mamardashvili joining the club.

The Reds already had Alisson as their number one after years of world class performances from the Brazilian shot-stopper, but Kelleher has always been a very capable backup.

Well, now the Republic of Ireland international clearly seems to be establishing himself as more than that after a superb run of form since coming into the starting line up while Alisson’s been injured.

On top of that, Liverpool could have a third top class ‘keeper to choose from next summer as BBC Sport have previously reported on a £29m deal being in place for Mamardashvili to move from Valencia in 2025.

How will Arne Slot deal with the Liverpool goalkeeper situation?

A recent report from TBR Sport claimed that Slot was ready to offload both Alisson and Kelleher to make way for Mamardashvili next summer, but it’s perhaps getting increasingly hard to imagine the Dutch tactician won’t want to keep Kelleher as his first choice.

The 26-year-old saved a penalty from Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe last night in another memorable performance for Liverpool, and he surely deserves more than to just drop back to the bench again.

Alisson will surely be aware that he’s facing a fight to win his place back, so why should Mamardashvili expect to walk in next summer and become Slot’s number one straight away?

Liverpool probably made the right choice allowing the Georgia international to stay at Valencia for one more season, and perhaps a similar deal would make sense for the 2025/26 campaign as well.

It remains to be seen if LFC can delay Mamardashvili’s arrival further by keeping him at Valencia for a bit longer or perhaps finding another loan move for him, but that’s surely the most likely outcome at this point, unless Kelleher’s form diminishes.