26 G/A last season: Liverpool eye exciting transfer to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold following Real Madrid talks

Arne Slot and Trent Alexander-Arnold (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong as their top target to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold if he leaves for Real Madrid.

It’s a worrying time for Liverpool as Alexander-Arnold is one of three star players heading into the final few months of his contract, potentially making him a free agent in the summer.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same situation, but it seems the Reds already have Frimpong in mind as an exciting target to replace Alexander-Arnold at right-back if he does decide to move on.

That’s according to a report from Bild, which follows yesterday’s report from Marca about Liverpool and Real Madrid having a meeting to discuss Alexander-Arnold’s situation.

While Alexander-Arnold would be almost impossible to replace, LFC could certainly do a lot worse than Frimpong as the man for that job, with the talented Dutchman enjoying an absolutely outstanding season last year.

Is Jeremie Frimpong transfer the answer for Liverpool?

Even if Frimpong’s form has dipped a little this season, he contributed a staggering 14 goals and 12 assists from right wing-back for Leverkusen last term.

Liverpool fans might be concerned that these Frimpong links come just after the meeting with Madrid over Alexander-Arnold, but of course it makes sense for the club to be as prepared as possible for the worst outcome.

Even if Alexander-Arnold has pretty unique qualities, there’s no doubt Frimpong has immense potential as well, so the 23-year-old makes sense as a target for the Merseyside giants, while other top clubs will surely also consider him at some point.

Arne Slot has done a great job since taking over as Liverpool manager, with these off-the-pitch issues not distracting his team on the pitch as they continue to lead the way in the Premier League and Champions League this season.

Even if the likes of Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk were to leave Anfield, Slot has surely shown he’s a good enough manager to turn things around and rebuild this team, with Frimpong looking like he’d be an ideal signing for the former Feyenoord manager’s style of play.