Fee set: Liverpool transfer target given bargain asking price by crisis-ridden club

Malick Fofana in action for Lyon (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa are among the clubs showing an interest in the potential transfer of Lyon wonderkid Malick Fofana, sources with a close understanding of the situation have told CaughtOffside.

Fofana has impressed as one of the most exciting young players coming through at Lyon at the moment, and the Ligue 1 giants look ready to sell the 19-year-old winger for around €30-35m.

Can Liverpool beat Arsenal to this Premier League talent?

Lyon’s dire financial situation means they are forced to consider offers for pretty much every player in their squad, and Fofana is attracting particular interest from big names in England and elsewhere in Europe.

Liverpool are big admirers of Fofana, while Arsenal and Villa are also expected to be clubs to watch in the race for his signature, along with AC Milan, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

It remains to be seen if any of these clubs will come close to Lyon’s valuation for the Belgium international, but it does look like there’s a potential bargain to be had there.

Where next for Malick Fofana amid Lyon crisis?

Lyon have often produced quality young players who have moved on to bigger things, and Fofana is surely the next gem from OL with a big future in the game.

Liverpool look in particular need of more options in attack at the moment due to doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future, so it makes sense that they’re looking to the future with a possible move for a prospect like Fofana.

The teenager already has five goals and two assists in all competitions so far this season, and it would be intriguing to see what he could do with better players around him, like he’d have at Anfield.

Arsenal could perhaps also do with more options in that area of the pitch after some patchy form from the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard this season, though there have also arguably been signs of improvement there in the last couple of games.

Villa could also be a good destination for Fofana if he wants to make sure he’s likely to continue playing regularly at a young age, which might best serve his development before sealing a bigger move later on.