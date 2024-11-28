Ruben Amorim moves Man United a step closer to £67m January transfer window signing

Morten Hjulmand and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Gualter Fatia, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s move to hire Ruben Amorim as manager reportedly looks to have put them in a stronger position to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

The Denmark international has a £67million release clause in his contract at Sporting, and it seems Man Utd may now have the edge over rivals Man City in the race for his signature due to the presence of his former manager Amorim, according to a report from Give Me Sport.

The report explains that Hjulmand was already a player on United’s radar before they hired Amorim, while Hugo Viana moving from Sporting to become a director at City next season could also be a key factor to watch out for.

Still, for now it seems the Red Devils could have a slight advantage here, with Hjulmand perhaps understandably likely to be keen to work under Amorim again after their success together in Lisbon.

Morten Hjulmand transfer looks necessary for both United and City

It’s clear both United and City have needs in midfield at the moment, with Hjulmand looking like he would surely be good enough to have a positive impact.

The 25-year-old is a terrific all-rounder in the middle of the park, and he could be just what Pep Guardiola’s side are lacking at the moment due to Rodri’s injury.

That could mean this is one to watch for January, with United also in need of better options in midfield as the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are ageing and past their best.

MUFC also have a potential concern with summer signing Manuel Ugarte, who has not yet lived up to expectations since joining the club from Paris Saint-Germain.

Hjulmand could be a better fit for what Amorim is trying to build at Old Trafford, but Give Me Sport’s report suggests it could require triggering his £67m release clause in order for talks to progress.