(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Real Madrid team coach was involved in a crash on the motorway following the 2-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Footages being shared on X, shows the team bus in a stationary position after the crash, with reports stating that it crashed into a lorry on the M40.

As per the Mirror, fortunately there was no Real Madrid player in the bus, with the players flying home after the defeat. The bus was reportedly being used to transport the teams’ equipment back to Spain’s capital.

The Real Madrid coach has been involved in a crash on the M40 ? pic.twitter.com/zGVs4Mqh5S — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 28, 2024

Warwickshire Police responded swiftly to the incident and later issued a statement:

“Our officers responded to reports of a collision involving a car, a lorry, and the coach of a well-known football team on the M40 southbound between junction 16 for Hockley Heath and junction 15 for Warwick.

“Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured. The players from the well-known football team were not on the coach at the time.”

Liverpool finally get one over Real Madrid

The incident capped off a disappointing evening for Real Madrid, with Liverpool finally getting one over the European giants after suffering a series of defeats recently at the hands of the Los Blancos, including 2 in the Champions League final.

Arne Slot’s side were the dominant team for most part of the game. They came close to scoring several times, but the half ended 0-0 thanks to some big saves from Thibaut Courtois.

The breakthrough came in the second half, with Alexis Mac Allister finally beating the goalkeeper to put Liverpool ahead.

Madrid had a golden opportunity to equalise when Robertson conceded a penalty, but Caoimhin Kelleher made a stunning save to deny Kylian Mbappe.

Minutes later, Mohamed Salah earned a penalty for Liverpool, only to miss the target entirely. The Reds extended their lead in the 76th minute when substitute Cody Gakpo powered home a header from Robertson’s pinpoint cross, sealing a well-deserved win.

This loss leaves Real Madrid’s Champions League campaign hanging by a thread. Having won just two of their five group-stage games and losing three, they sit precariously in 24th place in the overall table with six points. This position puts them on the cusp of qualifying for a playoff round, but their fate remains uncertain heading into the final group game.