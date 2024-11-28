Euro giants looked certain to sign Chelsea star but Liverpool transfer raid now more likely

Reece James and Cole Palmer (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have reportedly been long-term admirers of Chelsea right-back Reece James, though a move to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool now looks more likely.

James has suffered yet another injury setback for Chelsea, and it could be that this will also harm his chances of a potential big move to the Bernabeu or elsewhere.

According to the Daily Mail, James moving to Real Madrid apparently looked like a certainty at some point, but one imagines Los Blancos will now be prioritising the more reliable Alexander-Arnold for that right-back role.

Liverpool star’s agent sends CLEAR message to transfer suitors!

Alexander-Arnold is nearing the end of his Liverpool contract, so could be a huge opportunity for Real and other top clubs on a free transfer next summer.

James, by contrast, is under contract at Chelsea until 2028, and would simply represent far more of a risky signing due to his awful fitness record.

Can Reece James turn his Chelsea career around?

On his day, James is a quality player, and it’s not too surprising he was made club captain not so long ago.

However, CFC may have to start having the uncomfortable discussion about what to do about the England international’s long-term future as he seems unable to stay fit for any meaningful period of time.

If the 24-year-old can put these injury issues behind him, he’ll undoubtedly be a great servant for Chelsea, but at the moment there must be some key figures inside Stamford Bridge wondering if it might make more sense to move him on.

In terms of pure ability, there’s not that much between Alexander-Arnold and James, but the Liverpool man has certainly made more of his career so far.

It could now mean the Reds ace can continue to build on all he’s achieved at Anfield by taking what could’ve quite conceivably been James’ spot in Madrid.