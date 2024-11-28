“Ruben wants him…” – Man United given exciting transfer update on Amorim favourite

Viktor Gyokeres and Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Michael Campanella, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is being tipped to try pursuing the signing of his former Sporting Lisbon star player Viktor Gyokeres.

Amorim only recently left Sporting to take over as Man Utd manager, and he’ll surely want to make changes to this struggling squad he’s inherited from Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils are lacking in a number of areas, but attack is surely going to be a major concern as summer signing Joshua Zirkzee looks badly out of sorts, while the goals aren’t really flying in for the likes of Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund either.

Gyokeres makes sense as an obvious target given how well he performed under Amorim, and former Portugal international Daniel Carrico has spoken to ESPN to say quite confidently that he thinks the 39-year-old wants this signing.

Ruben Amorim to swoop for Viktor Gyokeres transfer?

“For sure, Ruben wants him at Man United,” Carrico told ESPN. “Ruben said in the next market [January] that he will not [target] Gyokeres but we never know. Football is a box of surprises, and we will see in the next months what is going to happen.”

United fans will certainly hope the club can continue spending as there remain so many issues with this squad, even if the club also had a busy summer bringing in new faces.

We’re yet to see the best of new arrivals like Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte and Matthijs de Ligt, while Leny Yoro’s start to life at Old Trafford has been delayed by injury.

Gyokeres is surely going to be hot property after his superb scoring form at Sporting, so it might not be easy for United to see off competition from other big names.

ESPN suggest Arsenal and Chelsea could be two other names to watch in the race for the Sweden international.