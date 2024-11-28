Decision made: Liverpool star’s agent sends message to transfer suitors

The Liverpool FC logo and a breaking news banner (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The agent of Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is reportedly sending the message to potential transfer suitors that his client is no longer available as he’s decided to stay at Anfield.

Van Dijk is nearing the end of his contract with Liverpool, potentially making him a free agent next summer, alongside two other star players in Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, in one piece of good news for the Reds, it now looks like Van Dijk has decided to stay and he’s now expected to snub other opportunities to sign a new deal, according to Anfield Watch.

Van Dijk continues to be a hugely important player for Liverpool, and the report suggests this was always felt to be the easiest of the three deals for the club to get done.

The Netherlands international now seems to be sending the message that he’s going to commit to the Merseyside giants, and fans will be desperately hoping this can be officially announced as soon as possible.

Good news on Virgil van Dijk, but what about Liverpool’s other two contract rebels?

While this is welcome news on Van Dijk, there’ll still be panic among LFC supporters over Salah and Alexander-Arnold, who are two other huge names they surely can’t afford to lose for free.

Liverpool are flying on the pitch right now, having just beaten Real Madrid 2-0 last night, but these off-the-pitch concerns aren’t going away, and it’s surprising that the board have allowed it to drag on for as long as it has.

Salah even spoke publicly at the weekend to admit he’s disappointed not to have been offered a new contract, though CaughtOffside understands that talks are ongoing.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, is still being linked quite strongly with Real Madrid, as Marca have reported that directors from both clubs met to discuss the England international’s situation.