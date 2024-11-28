“They have…” – Liverpool star offers possible clue over Real Madrid transfer links

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has perhaps hinted he wouldn’t make sense as a transfer target for Real Madrid as they already have Antonio Rudiger in that position.

Van Dijk is nearing the end of his contract at Liverpool and he’s remained quiet on whether or not he’ll be putting pen to paper on a new deal at Anfield.

Liverpool fans noticed what Jude Bellingham did after last night’s game…

Despite being 33 years of age, Van Dijk isn’t showing any signs of being past his best, as he continues to shine for Liverpool in the Premier League and the Champions League this season.

LFC surely need to do all they can to keep Van Dijk, but for the moment it’s going to be hard to keep speculation over the Netherlands international at bay.

Still, when asked about Real Madrid, Van Dijk perhaps gave an encouraging hint that he’s not sure about a move to the Bernabeu…

??? Virgil van Dijk when asked about Real Madrid looking for centre backs: “Are they? Really? But they have Rüdiger there…”. “As I already said, my full focus is on next game against Man City and that’s it”. pic.twitter.com/eXmDaviJqS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 28, 2024

Van Dijk seems to think Rudiger’s presence could be an issue for him in Madrid, so he instead moved away from that question and insisted his only focus is on the next game against Manchester City.

Still, Liverpool fans will want more reassurance than this as they are surely urgently awaiting confirmation that Van Dijk has agreed a new deal to commit his future to the club.

Could Virgil van Dijk be a good signing for Real Madrid?

Even if Van Dijk has played these links down, there is perhaps a case for Los Blancos moving to sign the Dutchman on a free next summer.

Clearly, this Real side are struggling at the moment, so Van Dijk could be an upgrade on Rudiger, while Eder Militao’s recent long-term injury is another concern to factor in.

Van Dijk is one of the very finest centre-backs in world football, so for him to be available on a free will surely be seen as an exciting opportunity for a number of top clubs.

Liverpool surely need to do all they can to keep him, however, along with two other out-of-contract stars Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.