West Ham summer signing set for sudden exit in January

Guido Rodriguez warming up for West Ham (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

West Ham United reportedly already look set to part ways with midfielder Guido Rodriguez after his total lack of impact at the London Stadium.

Rodriguez joined West Ham in the summer, with the Argentina international moving on a free transfer after his contract at Real Betis expired.

It now seems West Ham have already decided they don’t want to keep Rodriguez, and have informed his former club Real Betis that he’s available.

That’s according to reports in Spain, with the Hammers said to already be sounding out potential buyers for the 30-year-old after his difficult start to life in English football.

This is quite the blow for Rodriguez, who looked a quality player during his time at Betis, where he attracted transfer interest from big clubs like Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Guido Rodriguez one of many poor West Ham summer signings

In general, it’s been a bit of a nightmare few months for West Ham, who have made a series of poor choices since the end of last season.

First, the east Londoners replaced David Moyes with Julen Lopetegui, and it seems pretty clear the Spanish tactician is a downgrade on their former manager.

On top of that, WHUFC then made a series of poor signings in the summer transfer window, with Rodriguez one of them, while Niclas Fullkrug has also proven a major flop.

Some of the other new arrivals have done well, however, with Crysencio Summerville looking like a fine addition, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka has also improved as time has gone on.

There are some positives there for West Ham, but it makes sense that Rodriguez is not being viewed as some worth building around for the long term.