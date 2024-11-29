“I think he has to improve” – Ruben Amorim makes honest confession about Man United star

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United were involved in the Europa League on Thursday and they avoided a scare after beating Bodo/Glimt having gone a goal down against them.

The Premier League giants started the scoring with Alejandro Garnacho giving them the lead in the early stages of the match.

However, the Norwegian side responded with two goals, coming from Hakon Evjen and Philip Zinckernagel.

It then became the Rasmus Hojlund show, who scored twice to give Man United the lead and hand new manager Ruben Amorim his first win as the manager of the Red Devils.

Amorim’s side managed to win in the end but not without a scare of an upset.

The Portuguese manager has discussed where Man United need improvement and pinpointed what match winner Hojlund can improve in order to get better results.

‘I think he improved the connection,’ Amorim said about Hojlund after United’s win, as reported by Metro.

‘I think he has to improve more because sometimes he gives too many touches when he holds the ball.

‘But it’s very important for us because when we are in a low block he is the guy to hold the ball and connect for transitions. He did that very well, he has those characteristics.

‘He was aggressive in the box, he is a quality player. I think he scores the more difficult goals. He has a lot to improve, it’s the same for every player, but he did a great job today.’

Hojlund’s performance would have delighted Amorim after the striker showed his goal scoring and finishing ability.

The Danish international was signed from Atalanta last year but his time at Old Trafford has been inconsistent.

Rasmus Hojlund is starting to find form at Man United

Injury issues have not helped his cause but against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League, it looked like the striker can finally get to his best under Amorim.

Amorim has made similar comments about Joshua Zirkzee, demanding improvement from the striker.

The win takes Man United to 12th in the Europa League standings with nine points from their first five games in the competition.

The Red Devils host Everton in their next match in the Premier League and Amorim will be hoping to continue his unbeaten start at the club.