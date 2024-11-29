Ruben Amorim ready to meet with Man United hierarchy to request defensive signing

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has identified the defender he wants to sign at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese manager is preparing to build his own squad at the Premier League club and he is currently in the process of identifying his transfer targets.

The Man United squad is blessed with a number of defenders already but the new manager wants to build a squad that is suited to his playing style and his football philosophy.

The Red Devils already have Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof as their central defensive options.

However, the futures of Maguire, Evans and Lindelof are uncertain at the club.

According to The Sun, Man United manager wants Benfica defender Tomas Araujo to be one of his first few signings at the club.

The 22-year-old centre-back is a key member of the Benfica team with his performances alongside Nicolas Otamdendi receiving plaudits from the viewers.

His rise at the Portuguese club has been monumental and he has made a name for himself as one of the best defenders in the league at such a young age.

The Man United manager will meet with the club chiefs on Friday to discuss a potential move for the young defender.

Man United could face competition to sign Tomas Araujo

Araujo has been previously linked with a move to Crystal Palace and Paris Saint-Germain but Benfica rejected all approaches for their defender.

The Premier League giants are expected to face obstacles in signing the Benfica defender. He has a release clause of €100million (£83m), which means that the Red Devils would have to dig deep into their pockets if they want to sign the young defender for Amorim.

The January transfer window could be an exciting period for the club and the Man United fans with new signings expected in order to provide Amorim the right resources to succeed at the club.

Sporting midfielder Morten Hjulmand is another player being linked with a move to Man United due to the Amorim connection.