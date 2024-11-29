Ruben Amorim ready to meet with Man United hierarchy to request defensive signing

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Man United manager Ruben Amorim
(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has identified the defender he wants to sign at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese manager is preparing to build his own squad at the Premier League club and he is currently in the process of identifying his transfer targets.

The Man United squad is blessed with a number of defenders already but the new manager wants to build a squad that is suited to his playing style and his football philosophy.

The Red Devils already have Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof as their central defensive options.

However, the futures of Maguire, Evans and Lindelof are uncertain at the club.

According to The Sun, Man United manager wants Benfica defender Tomas Araujo to be one of his first few signings at the club.

The 22-year-old centre-back is a key member of the Benfica team with his performances alongside Nicolas Otamdendi receiving plaudits from the viewers.

Tomas Araujo linked to Man United
Tomas Araujo to Man United? (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)
More Stories / Latest News
Ruben Amorim, Head Coach of Manchester United
Opinion: Refreshing change from Amorim sees Man United stars break free of the shackles
Ruud van Nisterlooy in talks with Leicester City
Ruud van Nistelrooy in advanced talks with Premier League club for first job since Manchester United exit
West Ham loanee Callum Marshall has been called out by Huddersfield manager
Manager calls out West Ham player for underperforming

His rise at the Portuguese club has been monumental and he has made a name for himself as one of the best defenders in the league at such a young age.

The Man United manager will meet with the club chiefs on Friday to discuss a potential move for the young defender.

Man United could face competition to sign Tomas Araujo

Araujo has been previously linked with a move to Crystal Palace and Paris Saint-Germain but Benfica rejected all approaches for their defender.

The Premier League giants are expected to face obstacles in signing the Benfica defender. He has a release clause of €100million (£83m), which means that the Red Devils would have to dig deep into their pockets if they want to sign the young defender for Amorim.

The January transfer window could be an exciting period for the club and the Man United fans with new signings expected in order to provide Amorim the right resources to succeed at the club.

Sporting midfielder Morten Hjulmand is another player being linked with a move to Man United due to the Amorim connection.

More Stories Tomas Araujo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.