Chelsea confident of landing £80m Newcastle target who is extremely tempted by West London adventure

An aerial view of Stamford Bridge ahead of the Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea youth ace, Marc Guehi, who was the subject of recent Newcastle interest, would apparently be extremely tempted by a move to back the Blues.

Guehi has cemented his place in the England squad and arguably is one of the most sought after commodities in the transfer market.

Marc Guehi aiming for Chelsea return

Although it’s believed that the Magpies will not renew their interest in the £80m-rated centre-back, Crystal Palace may well be forced into decisive action, particularly if the club were to sack Oliver Glasner.

The Eagles find themselves second from bottom of the Premier League, and with only one win to their name all season.

Glasner could well be the fall guy, but even with any new manager potentially in charge, that’s unlikely to sway the likes of Guehi from wanting out, given Palace’s current predicament.

Though plenty of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign remains, the way in which the South Londoners are playing at present sees them as genuine candidates for relegation.

The club need to get out of the spiral, and whilst allowing Guehi to move on might be considered a backward step, Glasner – or his replacement – could redistribute the funds to strengthen the squad elsewhere and potentially haul themselves clear of the bottom three.

According to TeamTalk sources, Guehi is extremely tempted by a return to the Blues, whom he left back in 2021.

It’s understood that the West Londoners have both a sell-on clause inserted in any deal should he leave Palace but not move back across the capital, as well as the option to match any bids that may be made for the 24-year-old.

Were Guehi to arrive, then at least one of Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo or Axel Disasi would be expected to make way.