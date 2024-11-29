Cole Palmer problem has given Enzo Maresca a big Chelsea headache

Cole Palmer of Chelsea reacts alongside team mate Christopher Nkunku during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca has been left with a big selection headache thanks to the brilliance of Cole Palmer in midfield – and it’s a conundrum he needs to sort out sooner rather than later.

The England international continues to light up Chelsea’s performances, but in order to keep him in the side, it means that the Italian needs to sideline others that potentially have a decent claim to more minutes on the pitch.

Cole Palmer giving Maresca a selection headache

It’s Palmer’s ridiculous knack of getting things right for the Blues that has seen him almost become undroppable.

That’s seen a 11-goal Chelsea striker apparently claim to be unhappy with his lot at the moment, and one can’t really blame Christopher Nkunku if he believes his career at Stamford Bridge is slowly but surely passing him by.

Indeed, according to The Times (subscription required), he has played just 11 minutes in the Premier League this season.

For a player that has 11 goals and one assist in 19 games this season – including an incredible five in four Conference League games (transfermarkt), it’s understandable Nkunku feels invisible.

Maresca is having none of it, however, telling reporters via The Times: “I spoke to Christo days ago and he did not say he was unhappy. For sure, he would like to play minutes but like many players. We have so many games, especially in December.”

The Italian was also firm in his desire that the 27-year-old was not for sale, though clearly accepted the reasons why his striker needed to play more.

“The problem with Christo, not the problem but it’s the same thing we mention many times about Joao [Felix]. If you play with Cole, you play with Joao, or Christo, or Noni [Madueke], or Jadon [Sancho] — who is defending? Their skills and strength is not defending; it’s to attack.

“We love them but also we need the balance. Last game [against Leicester], we tried with Cole and Joao together. Soon, we can try with Christo and Cole, Christo and Joao, for sure. We have so many games. I completely want Christo to stay with us; I don’t have any idea to let him leave in January.”

It’s clear that Palmer is one of the first names on the Chelsea team-sheet and, depending on the opponent, Maresca may prefer other options to Nkunku.

After a season which was blighted by injury, 2024/25 was felt to be the campaign where Nkunku would finally get to showcase his talent.

Until now, there’s been precious little for him to be pleased about.