“Most likely to be sold” – David Ornstein makes surprise claim about Liverpool star

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Nothing could go wrong for Liverpool at the moment.

They are flying under the leadership of manager Arne Slot with the Reds sitting at the top of the Premier League and the Champions League standings.

Out of the 19 matches they have played this season, they have managed to win 17 of them, which shows the impact the Dutch manager has made at the club this season.

While it has been near perfect for them on the pitch, off the pitch they have faced trouble with the contract of some players.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all in the final year of their contract at the club. However, it is Caoimhin Kelleher who is most likely to be sold by the Reds.

David Ornstein and James Pearce, while reporting for The Athletic, have written:

‘Caoimhin Kelleher is probably the most likely to be sold given he will be down to the final year of his contract come the summer.

‘The Republic of Ireland international is desperate to become a No 1 after serving a long apprenticeship as Alisson’s deputy and, despite his outstanding form during Alisson’s absence due to injury, Kelleher knows that’s unlikely to happen at Anfield with Mamardashvili arriving as well.

‘Kelleher has wanted to leave for the past two summers but stayed put as Liverpool didn’t receive any offers that came close to recognising his value.

‘In August, they turned down a bid of £7m plus goalkeeper Matt Turner from Nottingham Forest.’

It would be an injustice if Liverpool bench Caoimhin Kelleher

Liverpool are going to miss Kelleher if he leaves the club in the summer but it would be wrong for them to make him stay.

The club already have Alisson Becker who is the first choice goalkeeper at Anfield while they have already signed a new goalkeeper in Giorgi Mamardashvili.

It means Kelleher will be demoted to the bench again next season and it is highly unfair on a player of his quality.

Once again he showed his goalkeeping talent this week when he saved Kylian Mbappe’s penalty during Liverpool vs Real Madrid.

He will not be short of offers if he leaves the Premier League club and there is no doubt that he should be playing week in week out instead of spending time on the bench.

Meanwhile, Virgil Van Dijk is ready to end speculation by signing a new deal at Anfield.