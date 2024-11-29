Fabian Schar pictured during Newcastle's Premier League match against Brighton. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe has confirmed that Newcastle United are actively working to agree a new contract with defender Fabian Schar.

Schar has been at St. James’ Park since joining from Deportivo La Coruna in the summer of 2018.

£60m player told by Newcastle United he is free to leave!

Since then, he’s made 200 appearances for the Magpies across all competitions, with his defensive performances and goalscoring habit making him a popular figure among supporters.

Schar’s current contract — which earns him £45k per week according to Capology — is set to expire at the end of the season. But even at 32 years old, he remains an influential figure for Newcastle, who will be desperate to keep him around for at least a little while longer.

Eddie Howe would ‘love’ to agree new Fabian Schar contract

Indeed, speaking before Newcastle’s trip to Crystal Palace this weekend, Howe has confirmed he wants to keep Schar right where he is.

“With Fabian, just speaking from my behalf, he’s been incredible for me, I have to say he has been absolutely sensational with some of the performances he’s delivered. He’s an integral part of what we’re doing,” Howe told NewcastleWorld.

“His use of the ball is well known, his technical qualities and defensively he’s been very strong for us. Yes, he’s an important player and we’d love to keep him.”

Schar’s 200th appearance for Newcastle — who will also be considering the future of striker Callum Wilson — came in Monday night’s 2-0 defeat to West Ham United.

The Switzerland international dropped a big hint after the match that there could be ‘many more’ to come in a black and white shirt.

“I could never have imagined to play 200 games for this incredible football club!” Schar wrote on Instagram. “Proud to put on the black and white stripes every week and play in front of you all. Here‘s to many more.”