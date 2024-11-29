Report: European giants have made Man United star their dream target for January

Italian giants Juventus are looking to strengthen their attack in the January transfer window and they are keen to make a move for a Manchester United player.

The Old Lady have scored just five goals in their last five games, relying heavily on attacker Dusan Vlahovic.

They are sixth in the league and 19th in the Champions League, which shows that they need additions to their squad if they want to be in a better position.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have made Man United attacker Joshua Zirkzee their dream transfer target.

The Dutch attacker has endured a difficult time in the Premier League since joining the club in the summer.

He was signed by former manager Erik ten Hag to support Rasmus Hojlund in the Man United attack but Zirkzee has struggled to make an impact.

Juventus are eyeing a move for the attacker in order to reunite him with manager Thiago Motta, who managed to get the best out of the striker at Bologna.

Even under new Man United boss Ruben Amorim, Zirkzee has seen little playing time and Hojlund has been preferred in the attacking position. The Danish international attacker repaid the manager’s faith by scoring two goals against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.

Joshua Zirkzee has struggled big time at Man United

The 23-year-old Zirkzee was named Serie A’s Young Player of the Year after he scored 11 goals and added five assists in 34 games.

Zirkzee is being eyed by the Serie A giants in order to give competition to Vlahovic and challenge the attacker for a place in the starting line up.

Vlahovic is currently Juve’s only option upfront as Arek Milik is out with a long term injury.

Another player linked with an exit from Man United is attacker Marcus Rashford, who is attracting interest from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.