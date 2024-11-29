Insider tips Leeds to make remarkable move for Premier League striker recently linked with Man Utd

Evan Ferguson warming up before Brighton's match against Newcastle. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United could be set to pull off a sensational swoop for talented Brighton striker Evan Ferguson in January.

That’s according to the club’s former goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who believes a move to Elland Road could be hugely beneficial to both player and club.

Ferguson has been touted as one of the Premier League’s most exciting young strikers in recent years, with his hat-trick against Newcastle last season further underlining that status.

However, since that stunning performance in September 2023, Ferguson has scored just three Premier League goals. Stuck behind the likes of Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck in the pecking order at Brighton, the Republic of Ireland international is in danger of seeing his career stall.

Evan Ferguson backed to make shock Leeds move

It’s thought that Brighton are open to letting Ferguson leave in January, with even Manchester United reportedly interested in the ‘£60m’ striker.

With that in mind, a move to Leeds would be a shock, even if the Whites currently top the Championship table.

But Robinson doesn’t think it’s so far-fetched and believes it could be the best thing Ferguson could do for his career.

“They’re a massive club who have sat top of the Championship,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“The opportunity to play every week for Leeds United with the potential of a promotion out of the championship could be an excellent season.

“You look at Ben White when he was at Leeds there, Joe Rodon last season, he signed permanently.

“They’ve had some really good players on loan at Leeds and the size of the football club, the size of the fan base, and the respect that it has throughout football as a massive club, that puts them in the mix for these type of players.

“Normally you look at those players and you think, well, why would they go to the championship when there’s opportunities potentially in the Premier League?

“But to be part of a club like Leeds United and hopefully what looks like could be a very successful season for them, that’s what brings Leeds United to the table and puts their hat in the ring for a player like Ferguson, which is massive.”