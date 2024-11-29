(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Arsenal, to their credit, aren’t exactly desperate for offensive reinforcements on the wings.

The loan signing of Raheem Sterling from Chelsea (yet another Manchester City cast-off to have wound his way to the Emirates Stadium) certainly provides much-needed cover in that department.

One question worth asking, however, is whether the potential availability of Leroy Sane, who is still yet to agree fresh terms at Bayern Munich, may tempt the Gunners into a mid-season move.

Arsenal don’t have a clear Leroy Sane advantage

Arsenal fans hoping to see Mikel Arteta leverage his prior relationship with Sane during their time together in Manchester, however, may be set to experience disappointment.

Christian Falk reports that the pair’s connection ‘is not so strong’ and the two men ‘are not so close’.

“With regard to Leroy Sane and a possible reunion with former Manchester City employee Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, some always thought, “Ah well, they know each other”, and so perhaps this could be a little like Vincent Kompany and Sane who played together,” the Bundesliga insider informed CaughtOffside in his Fact Files column.

“However, I’ve heard that the connection is not so strong. Leroy Sane always had a few problems at City because of his training mentality. So, Arteta and Sane are not so close.

“I’ve been asking Leroy if he still has Arteta’s mobile number and he said, ‘No.’ It’s not so big an advantage that they simply know each other.

“We’ll have to see if he gets a new contract with Bayern Munich. I have the feeling that Sane would accept less than the €20m he’s currently on. With Manchester United and Arsenal, there’s still nothing concrete.”

The 28-year-old (previously described as ‘unreal’ by Jermain Pennant on Dazn) has struggled for minutes (471) in 2024/25, racking up 13 appearances this term off the back of his recovery from groin surgery.

Is Sane now more likely to sign for Man Utd than Arsenal?

There’s a bit of nuance to this question that’s very much worth addressing.

First and foremost, it must be emphasised that Leroy Sane and his family struggled to settle in Manchester during his time with Pep Guardiola’s Man City side.

Would a switch to the red half of Manchester see a considerable improvement in that area? One might be well-advised to cast some reasonable doubt there.

However, the German international’s advisors will surely be more than aware of the fact that the competition at Arsenal (Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli) is objectively a greater hurdle than what he’ll come up against at Old Trafford.

The footballer will, at least, have options on the table – potentially including Manchester United and Arsenal – should any contract talks that take place in Munich fail to reach a suitable conclusion. The ball’s in Sane’s court!