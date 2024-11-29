Liverpool would have to pay £40million to sign Premier League defender in January

Liverpool are showing interest in Fulham defender Antonee Robinson. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot could have not have started life at Liverpool in a better way.

The Merseyside club have managed to win 17 out of their 19 matches this season.

They are currently top of the Premier League standings and also leading the the Champions League table.

With confidence sky high after a win against Champions League winners Real Madrid, Slot’s side is preparing to face Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend.

Along with challenging for trophies this season, Slot has one eye on the January transfer window, hoping to make new additions to the squad.

The club’s only instant arrival in the summer transfer window was Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

According to GiveMeSport, Liverpool are contemplating a move for Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson in the January transfer window.

The report mentions interest from Man City in the services of the Fulham defender but that will not stop Liverpool from testing Fulham’s resolve to keep their star defender.

The Reds are struggling in the left-back position this season with first choice defender Andy Robertson disappointing with his performances.

The Scottish defender conceded a penalty against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

His performances over all have been not up to the standards that Liverpool and Slot require.

With Liverpool showing interest in the Fulham defender, his head could be turned and the opportunity to play in the Champions League and compete for the Premier League title would be too good for Robinson to ignore.

Liverpool have the funds to finance a move for Antonee Robinson

The report mentions that Fulham are expected to demand £40million for their left-back, hoping that the amount would be too big for Liverpool to match since they want to keep Robinson at the club.

The defender has more than three years remaining on his current contract at Craven Cottage.

Liverpool are confident that they can beat Man City to the signing of the defender and he could add more quality to their already brilliant defense.

