Man United and Man City offered the chance to sign Aston Villa fan favourite

Manchester United and Manchester City will be active in the market to make new signings in the January transfer window.

Both the Premier League giants could be involved in a battle to sign former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, who is struggling to make an impact at Juventus following a summer move.

The Brazilian midfielder was sold by Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side in the summer transfer window but his move to the Italian giants has not worked out.

Luiz has only started two games for the Old Lady and his time in Italy has been hugely affected by injuries.

The Aston Villa fan favourite has been out of action recently with a hamstring issue.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli travelled to England recently and offered the midfielder to both Man United and Man City.

Man United have decided to provide new signings to manager Ruben Amorim in order to build a squad suited to his playing style while Man City, who are currently struggling to perform and on a six match winless streak, are expected to step into the market to sign a midfielder in order to fill the void in their squad left by the injury of midfielder Rodri.

Luiz, who was a hit at Aston Villa, is set to get another chance to perform in the Premier League.

In 35 Premier League matches last season, he scored nine goals and provided five assists.

Man United and Man City involved in Douglas Luiz race

The midfielder was one of Aston Villa’s best players last season and helped them qualify for the Champions League. However, they had to sell him in order to comply with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

It remains to be seen if he will be interested in an opportunity to come back to England.

Both Man United and Man City could provide the midfielder the ideal chance to revive his career which has gone off track in Italy.

Amorim wants a new defender at Man United as well and he is targeting a move for Benfica star Tomas Araujo.