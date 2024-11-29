Martin Odegaard takes a throw-in against Chelsea. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are a ‘different proposition’ with Martin Odegaard now back fit.

That’s according to former Blackburn Rovers and Celtic striker Chris Sutton, who believes the Norwegian will make all the difference in this weekend’s London derby with West Ham United.

Odegaard missed a large chunk of the early season with an ankle injury, during which time Arsenal won just three of seven Premier League matches and very nearly saw their title challenge fall apart.

Since his return, Arsenal have drawn 1-1 away at Chelsea, thrashed high-flying Nottingham Forest 3-0 at home and crushed Sporting CP 5-1 away in the Champions League.

“We are so happy to have him back. We are better with him, I hope he doesn’t get injured again. We have to enjoy playing with him. You can see we are better with him,” Arsenal defender William Saliba said of Odegaard recently (via Squawka).

Martin Odegaard to make the difference for Arsenal?

Arsenal face another big challenge this weekend when they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham United.

The Hammers will be high on confidence after beating Newcastle 2-0 at St. James’ Park on Monday. And while they lost 6-0 at home the last time they faced Arsenal, West Ham were three games unbeaten against the Gunners prior to that.

But, according to Sutton, there will be no shocks for Arsenal here now that Odegaard is back in action.

“Julen Lopetegui really needed Monday’s win at Newcastle after a difficult start as West Ham boss,” Sutton wrote in his predictions column for BBC Sport.

Tipping Arsenal for a 1-0 win, he added: “He and his side will be buoyed by that but this is not a good time to be playing Arsenal, who are purring again now Martin Odegaard is back from injury.

“The Gunners were not in great form without Odegaard, but he makes them a different proposition and I am going to say he will make the difference in a very tight game.”