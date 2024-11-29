Manager calls out West Ham player for underperforming

(Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

West Ham loanee Callum Marshall is under the microscope during his stint at League One side Huddersfield Town, with manager Michael Duff publicly urging the young striker to elevate his performances.

The 20-year-old Northern Irish forward joined Huddersfield on a season-long loan in August, seeking valuable first-team experience and an opportunity to demonstrate his potential. However, Duff’s recent comments suggest Marshall has yet to fully meet the expectations placed upon him.

Manager calls out West Ham loanee Callum Marshall

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Duff emphasised the need for greater attacking contributions from his forwards, including Marshall.

While acknowledging the striker’s recent late goal in a win, Duff made it clear that the team cannot consistently rely on defenders scoring from set pieces to secure victories.

Duff said:

“It might sound like pressure, it is pressure, we can’t keep relying on centre-halves to score goals from set plays to win us games. I know Callum’s scored a goal right at the end, which kills the game off, but there’s an expectancy, and at the minute it’s not quite landing.

“We’ve had loads of different combinations, but it’s not like they’re not trying. It’s trying to be a little bit more clinical because we’re not always going to come and create that many chances, it doesn’t matter who we play.”

Marshall has shown flashes of promise during his time at Huddersfield. In 18 appearances across all competitions, he has tallied four goals and two assists in under 1,000 minutes of play. His standout performance came in the EFL Cup against Morecambe, where he scored and provided an assist in a commanding 3-0 victory.

However, the young forward’s overall consistency remains a concern, with Duff urging him to seize opportunities and make a more significant impact in games.

Since joining West Ham’s youth academy in January 2022, Marshall has steadily developed. He was instrumental in the club’s 2023 FA Youth Cup victory, scoring in the final against Arsenal. Earlier this year, he made his senior debut for the Hammers in an FA Cup tie, further showcasing his potential.

With his contract running until 2027, West Ham faces a key decision regarding Marshall’s future. They must determine whether he can be a valuable asset to their long-term plans or whether it would be wiser to capitalise on his potential with a transfer.

For now, the player will be focusing responding to Duff’s challenge, proving his consistency and making a stronger case for his inclusion at both Huddersfield and West Ham.