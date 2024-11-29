Mohamed Salah targeted in a big money move amid Liverpool contract uncertainty

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is in the final year of his contract at Anfield.

The Egyptian attacker has been in the form of his life this season, taking Liverpool to the top of the Premier League and the Champions League standing.

The Reds have performed exceptionally well under Arne Slot this season, having won 17 out of the 19 matches they have played.

However, the contract issues of some of their key players have been the subject of conversation.

Along with Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also facing an uncertain future at the club with their contract set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Daily Mail, Salah is attracting the interest of Saudi Pro League, who are ready to make him the face of their ambitious project.

The Liverpool attacker is being seen as the player who could become the main man of the football project in the Middle East.

He is reportedly set to be offered a salary similar to the £177m-a-year that Cristiano Ronaldo is getting at Al-Nassr.

Salah has spoken of his disappointment at not being offered a new contract at Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah wants a three year contract at Liverpool

We are almost in December and the start of January will give Salah, along with Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, the opportunity to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with other clubs.

Liverpool have left it late to come to an agreement with their key players on new contracts.

It is believed that Salah wants to stay at the club but he is demanding a new three-year deal to prolong his successful stay at Anfield.

It remains to be seen if the club is willing to offer that to the player who has scored 10 Premier League goals this season.