£60m player told by Newcastle United he is free to leave

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United will make a number of changes to their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

The Magpies are going to be active in the market after their failure to do that in the summer transfer window due to financial concerns.

Eddie Howe’s side were careful with their spending in the summer due to their troubles with Profit and Sustainability Rules.

However, with all that sorted now, fans can expect Newcastle to make changes to their squad.

One of the players who is destined to leave the club in the January transfer window is winger Miguel Almiron, according to The Telegraph.

The Paraguayan international has made just one start for Howe’s team in the Premier League this season.

He has fallen down the pecking order at St James’ Park with the likes of Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy all ahead of him.

Howe has not used the wide player much this season and he is ready to leave the Premier League club for a new challenge elsewhere.

The 30-year-old’s current deal with Newcastle will end in 2026 and his contract contains a £60m release clause.

Any club interested in signing Almiron will not pay anywhere close to that amount though.

Almiron, who helped the Magpies qualify for the Champions League two seasons ago, is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer.

Miguel Almiron came close to leaving Newcastle United

He came close to leaving the Toon Army in the summer but his failure to agree personal terms on a move away to Saudi Arabia broke the deal.

Newcastle will be active in the market to sign new players in January. They have been linked with an audacious move for former Real Madrid and Spain defender Sergio Ramos.

As far as the right-wing position is concerned, Johan Bakayoko is the club’s top target.