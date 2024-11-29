Exclusive: Tottenham set to lose “unbelievable” key man as they’re already eyeing replacement

Ange Postecoglou of Tottenham Hotspur, applauds the fans at full-time following the team's draw against AS Roma. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are apparently already eyeing a replacement for their brilliant right-back, Pedro Porro, as it becomes clear Real Madrid are circling for the Spaniard.

Were Los Blancos to follow up any initial interest, it would almost certainly curtail any move for Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold in the process.

Tottenham set to lose Pedro Porro

It’s already been reported that Porro wants to join the reigning Champions League winners, though his agents also believe that Man United may come in for him.

As a result, according to CaughtOffside sources close to the North London outfit, there is concrete interest in RB Leipzig’s Dutch right-back, Lutsharel Geertruida.

Ange Postecoglou full of praise for Tottenham star – READ MORE!

Although the player only recently joined the Bundesliga outfit, and has a contract until June 2029, there is understood to be a price at which Leipzig may be willing to do business.

Sources believe Geertruida’s transfer fee to be prohibitive at this stage, however, the player has expressed an interest in moving to the Premier League, which could bring his fee down as low as €40-45m.

"They've destroyed Leicester in that first-half." @GNev2 analyses Pedro Porro's movements in the lead up to his goal against Leicester City ? pic.twitter.com/WNctAQTgsK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 19, 2024

Porro, described as “unbelievable” by Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville, would be a huge loss for Tottenham.

Therefore it’s imperative that Daniel Levy and Ange Postecoglou find a replacement of the highest quality.

However, the Lilywhites will certainly face competition for Geertruida’s services.

Sources have also advanced that Liverpool, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Lyon have made their interest known.

If Leipzig reluctantly accept that the 24-year-old is to move on, it would be down to the Spurs hierarchy to convince the player that his future is in North London.