Postecoglou not happy with £50m Tottenham player during Roma draw

Ange Postecoglou, manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts during the UEFA Europa League match against AS Roma. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

A last-minute equaliser denied Tottenham a Europa League win against Roma on Thursday night, with Spurs manager, Ange Postecoglou, spotted raging at one player during the match.

Postecoglou, who already had concerns over one Spurs ace, could be set to lose another if Real Madrid come calling.

Neither situation would’ve distracted him from the job in hand, however, and his demands during the Roma game were self evident.

Ange Postecoglou lets rip at Brennan Johnson

Ange Postecoglou couldn't help but be animated on the touchline ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/ICzSHw6jjR — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 28, 2024

Glenn Hoddle, co-commentating on the game for TNT Sports, saw the Australian gesticulating at Brennan Johnson on the touchline.

“Just looking at Ange there. He is not happy with Johnson,” the former Spurs legend said.

“He wanted some sort of movement at some stage in that build up and he’s really upset. I’ve not seen him like that. Here he is look, [he’s telling him] ‘go, go. What are coming into feet for? Run in behind.'”

Johnson had already got on the score sheet after Evan Ndicka had equalised Son Heung-min’s early penalty for the hosts.

Mats Hummels’ equaliser at the death would’ve been a real kick in the teeth for Postecoglou, but any disappointment he or his squad will feel needs to be put to one side before they face Fulham in an important London derby at the weekend.

The fixtures then come thick and fast, because in the following 18 days they face Bournemouth, Chelsea, Rangers in an epic Europa League clash, Southampton and then a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Ruben Amorim’s Man United.

It’s a challenging fixture list and one that the manager will expect all of his first-team stars to be up for.

In Brennan Johnson’s case, it appears that he has a lot of work to do to convince his manager that he’s on the right track this season.