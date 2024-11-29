Ruben Amorim hints at position change for Man United star Bruno Fernandes

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United had to work hard to beat Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday.

A brace from striker Rasmus Hojlund after Alejandro Garnacho’s early goal for the Red Devils gave new Man United manager Ruben Amorim his first win in charge of the Premier League giants.

It was a much needed win for Man United who were desperate for victory in the Europa League.

They had a number of impressive performers in the match at Old Trafford, apart from Hojlund.

Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes were all impressive for the Red Devils.

After the match, Amorim discussed how Fernandes was used in a different position to how he usually plays.

The Portuguese midfielder was used as a central midfielder by Amorim in a 3-4-3 formation.

The manager spoken to TNT Sports after the match, as reported by The Standard:

“You can feel that he is the most experienced player. The tempo, sometimes we start the play and Bruno is the right man to start the tempo of the play.

“They [Bodo/Glimt] played with a back four. They closed inside, so we were trying to switch the play all the time and Bruno is the best one at doing that. So that’s why [he played deeper].

“I think he is a midfielder.”

Man United boss Ruben Amorim is implementing his ideas

Comments from the Man United boss suggest that he will use Fernandes as a midfielder moving forward.

Amorim is preparing to meet the club chiefs in order to demand a new defensive signing.

Fernandes has been mostly used as part of the front three alongside Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford but that will not be the case under Amorim.

Amorim will be hoping that his players will keep up their fine form in the next match against Everton in the Premier League, which will be the new manager’s first league game in charge at Old Trafford.