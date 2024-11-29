(Photos by Carl Recine & Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Hope may yet spring at Manchester United following a long-awaited overhaul in management.

Ruben Amorim secured his side’s first victory at the Old Trafford helm courtesy of a 3-2 win over Norwegian champions FK Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday.

Notably, there were two goals registered for struggling 2023 signing Rasmus Hojlund – his first since mid-October. Likewise, versatile winger Alejandro Garnacho added to his tally of 11 goal contributions in his prior 19 games (across all competitions).

Yet, whilst much has been made of United’s need for left-back reinforcements, there remains a similarly sized question mark hanging over the Red Devils’ forward line.

Manchester United haven’t contacted Victor Boniface

Whilst Amorim himself is understood to be evaluating the squad ahead of giving the all-clear to sporting director Dan Ashworth, Manchester United are reportedly already scouring the market for offensive options.

Victor Boniface, in particular, however, has yet to be contacted by the Premier League outfit ahead of the January transfer window.

“It’s a pity for Patrik Schick who’s doing very well at Leverkusen this season (eight goals in 16 games, at a rate of one every 83.5 minutes),” Christian Falk told CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“Of course, there’s Victor Boniface in the equation, so it’s difficult for him if the Nigerian is fit, as it means he doesn’t really play. Boniface is out injured at the moment, so now it’s a problem because they won’t sell him!

“In January, it’s very unlikely that Leverkusen will give him away. They know how important it is that Schick stays put for now. He’ll have to stay until the summer transfer window and then an opportunity may arise for an exit.

“We heard about Manchester United’s interest in Boniface. After further investigation, we found that no one has called him, his agents or the club as of yet. They don’t have to call, of course, as Leverkusen won’t sell him.

“Juventus knocked on his door and wanted to sign him on loan in the winter, but Leverkusen are not interested. They need Boniface and don’t want to let him go.”

The Bundesliga hotshot has been in impressive form this term, registering nine goal contributions in 15 games to steer Leverkusen to fourth in the Bundesliga.

Ruben Amorim needs goals

It shouldn’t be ignored that United are seriously lacking in firepower. Or, rather more precisely, their current available firepower simply isn’t delivering to the same standard as their fellow top four rivals.

16 Premier League clubs either match or exceed the Manchester-based outfit’s tally of 13 goals scored in the English top-flight in 2024/25.

Marcus Rashford, for instance, has only struck twice in 12 Premier League outings (a goal every 415.5 minutes). A panoramic view of the forward line’s contributions this season doesn’t look any prettier.

Player Premier League Goals Minutes per PL goal Alejandro Garnacho 3 266.33 Marcus Rashford 2 415.5 Rasmus Hojlund 1 440 Joshua Zirkzee 1 452 Amad Diallo 1 571 Antony 0 N/A

Perhaps Amorim can help get a tune out of Marcus Rashford, whom United fans know for a fact is capable of producing significant figures.

However, a fresh start with a new face hungry to impress in English football might also prove a tempting solution to the current problem.

Amorim must evaluate Man United’s squad first

As is the case with United’s potential pursuit of a new fullback in January or the summer transfer window, Erik ten Hag’s successor first wishes to assess his current options before sanctioning any moves in the market.

“I heard that United are still waiting on Ruben Amorim and what he’s planning to do in the January window. He wants to work with the squad first and then make a decision,” Falk confirmed.