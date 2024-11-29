(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leicester City are reportedly in advanced talks with Ruud van Nistelrooy to appoint him as their next manager, following the dismissal of Steve Cooper.

As reported by The Athletic, discussions with the former Manchester United interim coach have been progressing this week as the Foxes seek a solution to their troubling Premier League campaign.

Currently sitting 16th in the table with only 10 points from 12 games, Leicester are hovering just above the relegation zone.

Steve Cooper, who replaced Enzo Maresca just five months ago, was sacked after a string of poor performances. A 2-1 home loss to Chelsea last weekend, which extended Leicester’s winless run to five matches, proved to be the final straw.

For the time being, first-team coach Ben Dawson, supported by Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, have been managing training sessions as the team prepare for their next league fixture against Brentford on Saturday.

However, the club is extremely eager to secure van Nistelrooy’s appointment quickly to provide the direction and leadership required to stabilise their season.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s impressive stint at Manchester United as head coach

While van Nistelrooy’s managerial résumé remains relatively brief, his recent stint as interim head coach at Manchester United showed his ability to perform under pressure.

Taking over after Erik ten Hag’s departure, the 48-year-old Dutch guided United to three wins and one draw in four games, including a resounding 3-0 league victory against Leicester themselves. He also secured a 2-0 European triumph over PAOK and a commanding 5-2 EFL Cup win over the Foxes.

United ultimately appointed Ruben Amorim as their long-term manager to replace ten Hag, and the Portuguese manager decided against keeping van Nistelrooy’s as part of his coaching staff.

However, the United hero garnered a lot of attention from his successful spell at Old Trafford, with several struggling clubs looking to sign him, including West Ham and Leicester City.

And it now seems that the Foxes are in an advanced stage to appoint him. The Foxes hope that van Nistelrooy’s winning mentality can recharge the team and reignite their Premier League campaign, signalling their intent to climb the standings.