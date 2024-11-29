Ruud van Nistelrooy could raid Man United for players to join Leicester revival

Ruud van Nistelrooy gestures to Manchester United fans at the end of the Premier League match against Chelsea. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Although it hasn’t been officially announced at the time of writing, Ruud van Nistelrooy is expected to take over as the new manager of Premier League outfit, Leicester City.

The Dutchman has a big job on his hands to revitalise the Foxes, and it may well be that the former Man United ace plunders his old club.

Ruud van Nistelrooy could plunder Old Trafford for Leicester reinforcements

Van Nistelrooy was said to be “devastated” when Ruben Amorim didn’t offer him a role at Old Trafford after replacing Erik ten Hag, and it was also initially thought that he could replace Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace.

Whether it was a question of the Eagles not moving quickly enough or not isn’t known, but Palace’s potential pain is Leicester’s gain, and with the January transfer window just around the corner, we can be assured that van Nistelrooy will be a willing participant.

Three players at Man United could even help him to pad out the Foxes squad.

Daniel Gore has a market value of just €900,000 according to transfermarkt, who also note that he has made only two senior appearances for the first-team.

At 20 years of age he still has enough time to make his mark at Old Trafford, but with his contract coming to an end in 2026, both player and club might feel it’s the right time for a new adventure.

Ruud van Nistelrooy had 75% win rate in unbeaten Man United run – READ MORE!

Harry Amass is just 17 and that might explain why the left-back hasn’t been turned to in United’s hour of need – given Luke Shaw’s continued absences.

Age is clearly on his side too, so unless the new regime suggest that he will get game time – quickly – he is another that might be well advised to seek his fortune elsewhere.

20-year-old Toby Collyer is a third player that United have preferred to leave on the bench or out of the squad altogether.

All three could benefit for more game time, and even if the moves are only on loan until the end of the season, they’re likely to be advantageous for all concerned.