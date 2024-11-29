Thiago Motta admits relief that Juventus kept Aston Villa forward quiet in UCL clash

Thiago Motta pictured during Juventus' Serie A match with AC Milan. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Thiago Motta appears to be quite relieved that his Juventus side were able to keep Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins quiet in their recent Champions League meeting.

The Italian giants battled to a goalless draw in Birmingham on Wednesday in a result that leaves Villa ninth in the Champions League table and Juventus 19th — but just two points apart.

Man United and Man City offered the chance to sign Aston Villa fan favourite!

Juventus will no doubt have been worried about the threat of Watkins, who went into the match off the back of a goal in each of his last two appearances for club and country. The 28-year-old has found the net 33 times for Aston Villa since the start of last season alone.

However, the Old Lady did a job on the England international, who managed just two shots and 22 touches of the ball before he was brought off in the 77th minute.

Motta was pleased to see his side shut down Villa’s counter-attack, so often led by Watkins.

“A safe point. [It was a game] more or less with a team like Milan, with different players but at the same time the same idea,” Motta told reporters at full-time (via TBR). “A team that as we saw, when we were open, starts very quickly on the counter-attack.

“[A team] that looks for its striker Watkins in the most difficult positions for our defenders.”

Thiago Motta notes Leon Bailey threat

One forward who did catch the eye for Villa was Leon Bailey.

The Jamaica international — who hasn’t found his best form this season — completed two of his four dribbles up against Andrea Cambiaso. He also created two chances, including a cross to John McGinn that so very nearly resulted in a winner for the hosts.

Motta admitted Bailey was Villa’s danger man on the night, but was pleased with how his side coped.

“Bailey tried to test his pace [against] Andrea,” Motta added. “[Fortunately] we conceded little. It is clear that we also created little, because we played with great balance so as not to give what Aston Villa were looking for.

“We then had the opportunity with Francisco, very clear, which did not end well with a goal. All in all, we had another good performance, where we will take a point and continue to fight for qualification.”