West Ham United are currently 14th in the Premier League and struggling to get goals from their strikers.

The Hammers spent heavily in the summer transfer window on their squad and strengthened all the positions.

However, their form this season has been poor with questions being asked about manager Julen Lopetegui and the job he is doing at the club.

Their latest win in the league came against Newcastle United which eased the pressure surrounding the job of the manager.

Thanks to goals from Tomas Soucek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the Hammers managed to beat Eddie Howe’s side away from home.

According to Football Transfers, West Ham United are targeting a move for Napoli attacker Giovanni Simeone.

The son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is being eyed by the Premier League club to deal with their lack of options upfront.

Niclas Fullkrug has struggled with fitness issues since joining the club in the summer transfer window while Michail Antonio, who is now 34-years-old, is out of form and finding it difficult to score goals.

The Hammers have only managed to score 15 goals in 12 Premier League matches, which shows that they need someone who can finish off the chances created by their midfielders.

The 29-year-old attacker won the Serie A title with Napoli in the 2022-23 season, ending their long wait for a league title.

Simeone could be a valuable addition to West Ham United attack

Simeone is not well-known for his goal scoring ability but his talent to lead the line, combine with his teammates and find space is something that could add huge value to the West Ham United starting line up.

With the January transfer window not too far away, the Hammers could make a move for the Serie A attacker.

West Ham’s main man Jarrod Bowen is linked with a move to Newcastle United and his presence at the club is more important than any new signing. Lopetegui and his team should make sure they keep him at the club and sign players to support him, not replace him.