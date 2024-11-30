“One day it collapses” – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sends Liverpool stark title warning

Mikel Arteta pictured during Arsenal's Champions League match with Sporting CP. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has fired a warning to Liverpool about the difficulties they could face holding onto their lead in the Premier League title race.

The Reds currently sit eight points clear at the summit heading into this weekend’s key clash against Manchester City after winning 10 and losing just one of their opening 12 matches.

However, Arne Slot will likely be the first to tell you that is not an unassailable lead. In fact, there have been seven occasions in Premier League history alone where a gap of 10 or more points has been overturned by the eventual title winner.

Nevertheless, Liverpool look almost unstoppable right now and it’s going to take something special to stop them, both domestically and on the continent.

Mikel Arteta fires title warning to Liverpool

Complacency or injuries could also play a key role and after watching his side lead the way at various points over the last two seasons — including by eight points in January 2023 — without winning the title, Arteta has sent some words of warning to Arne Slot.

“We’ve been there and to sustain it for 10 months is extremely difficult,” Arteta told Sky Sports ahead of Arsenal’s clash with London rivals West Ham. “Suddenly when you think you have it, one day it collapses.

“It can be a result, through injuries or other kinds of decisions. And it can happen in any moment. We have to be ready for that.

“But it’s something we can’t control. What we can control is be at our very best.”

Asked if Arsenal are capable of catching Liverpool this season to win their first title since 2003/04, Arteta replied: “I really believe in my team, yes.”