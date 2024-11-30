Arsenal open to letting versatile player leave the club with league leaders interested in him

Mikel Arteta in an Arsenal training session (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have a balanced squad and they will be hoping to keep their players with the January transfer window arriving.

Interest will be high in some of the Arsenal players but Mikel Arteta would hope to maintain the depth of his squad.

The Gunners are currently 4th in the league and looking to challenge for the Premier League title once again.

However, they may have to do that without one of their defenders who is attracting interest from Serie A giants.

Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Arsenal are open to letting defender Jakub Kiwior leave the club in January in a loan move as Napoli eye the signing of the versatile defender.

The Serie A leaders, lead by manager Antonio Conte, are targeting a move for the defender who can play as a centre-back as well as a left-back.

“Napoli have asked about Kiwior’s situation and now Arsenal are open to loaning him,” said Di Marzio to Goal.pl.

“Antonio Conte is wondering if he is good enough to play for Napoli because he is not playing for Arsenal, but they will definitely ask and try to loan him. Now is the time for him to go back to Italy because he has to play.”

Jakub Kiwior has lost his place in the starting line up at Arsenal

Kiwior was an active part of the starting line up at the Emirates Stadium last season but the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori and the return to fitness of Jurrien Timber has pushed Kiwior down the pecking order.

The Arsenal defense is one of the best in the world at the moment and their depth in the defensive area is impressive.

Kiwior has hardly played for the Gunners all season and a move away from the North London club could attract him.

The opportunity to play for Napoli and contend for the league title may prove to be an offer that is too good to reject.

The Gunners are eyeing a move for West Ham United attacker Mohammed Kudus.