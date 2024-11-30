“Serious challenge” threatens to derail Arsenal’s progress under Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta, manager of Arsenal, looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League match against Sporting Club. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has worked hard over the past few seasons to bring Arsenal back to the top table of Premier League football but it could be in vain after a “serious challenge” to the Spaniard’s progress was revealed.

It was recently reported that Arteta could cost the Gunners an ‘unreal’ world-class transfer, and a wonder kid with a big Arsenal connection would be signing for Chelsea, however, it’s news that the expansion to the Emirates Stadium could be derailed that’s perhaps the most worrying of all.

Arsenal progress under Mikel Arteta under threat

With football still as popular as ever, clubs are needing to re-evaluate the size of their stadiums to keep up with demand.

Liverpool have recently upgraded Anfield, Everton will soon move into a state-of-the-art new ground, Arsenal’s London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur have one of the best grounds in the country…

In order for the Gunners to keep pace with their Premier League opponents, bringing in more match day revenue would appear to be a must.

It appears likely that the North Londoners could encounter serious hurdles, however.

“It’s going to be very tough to do,” former Everton CEO, Keith Wyness, said on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“The Emirates is already very tightly-bound with housing surrounding it. You’ve then got to look at the transport options for another 20,000 fans, that won’t be easy.

“Spurs have proven it’s incredibly difficult, Aston Villa are looking at a similar problem.

“There’ll be a lot of inquiry on the planning side. I don’t know if Arsenal have acquired any land around the stadium and could move things on. Things can be done, but to go to 80,000 would be a serious challenge.”

Time will ultimately tell if the club can expand to the numbers they want, or if they will be forced to either scale back their plans significantly or shelve them altogether.