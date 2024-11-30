“I’ve always got that link” – In-form 34-year-old speaks out on shock Man Utd return rumours

Danny Welbeck celebrates scoring for Brighton against Newcastle in the Premier League. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Danny Welbeck has addressed the rumours linking him with a surprise return to Manchester United.

Welbeck left Old Trafford permanently in the summer of 2014 after making 142 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, registering 29 goals and 17 assists.

Following spells with Arsenal and Watford, the striker joined Brighton in 2020 and has gone on to become a valuable squad member, with 32 goals and 10 assists on the board in 140 games so far.

Six of those goals have come in his first 13 Premier League outings of 2024/25, representing an excellent start to the campaign.

With that form has come shock speculation regarding a return to Manchester United.

Danny Welbeck addresses shock Man Utd links

Now 34 years old, it’d be surprising, to say the least, to see Welbeck once again don the red jersey — especially with United spending so much on fellow strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee over the last year.

In fact, Welbeck himself has dismissed the claims, insisting he’s only concerned about what he’s doing with Brighton.

“It’s speculation,” Welbeck told talkSPORT. “Being a Manchester boy I’ve always got that link after coming through at United. Stuff always comes up but I’m just focusing on what I can do for Brighton.”

Welbeck was also asked about a potential return to the England set-up but even in light of his recent form, it’s hard to see the veteran getting a look in with the likes of Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins and Dominic Solanke around.

“I had a great time playing for England but my focus is solely on Brighton,” the 42-time international — who scored 16 goals for his country — said. “The rest of the other stuff, that takes care of itself. My mind is set on Brighton and trying to get three points every weekend.”