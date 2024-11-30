Celtic make transfer decision on Man United ace with 7 G/A this season

Ruben Amorim speaks to Marcus Rashford as he prepares to enter the pitch during the match against Bodo/Glimt. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

One of the most pressing tasks for Ruben Amorim at Man United is who to keep and who to sell in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Portuguese has already made it clear to one player that he has to improve, and has apparently made a firm transfer decision on a struggling Red Devils duo.

Ruben Amorim must make transfer decisions ahead of January

On Sunday the 39-year-old takes charge of his first Premier League game at Old Trafford, having seen his charges come from behind in the Europa League against Bodo/Glimt to record a 3-2 at the Theatre of Dreams on Thursday.

As each game passes, Amorim will more understand the capabilities of his players and that will author who he puts up for sale in the new year.

One player that was set to leave United regardless of the change of manager was midfielder, Christian Eriksen.

Any notion that Scottish giants, Celtic, may have had of taking the Dane north of the border look to be dead in the water, however.

His wages have been said to be a “big obstacle” by Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, who was speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

Moreover, it’s noted that Celtic aren’t going “anywhere near” the player after the understanding that he earns £150,000 per week at the Red Devils (Capology).

Eriksen, who has four goals and three assists in all competitions for United (transfermarkt), will soon turn 33, and that’s likely to limit how many clubs might come in for him.

They too could be put off by the player’s salary expectations.

From United’s point of view, if there’s no interest in January, Eriksen’s contract runs out next June, and the club may therefore be happy to allow him to run it down so that he leaves on a free transfer next summer.