(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has been linked with a move away from the German club in recent weeks.

Clubs like Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are reportedly keen on securing his signature. According to a report from BILD, Chelsea would be happy to pay a substantial amount of money to sign the 20-year-old winger.

Chelsea need more quality and depth in the wide areas and it is no surprise that they are keen on the English prodigy. He could prove to be an upgrade on players like Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk.

The winger is reportedly valued at around €100 million and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can get the deal across the line. Bynoe-Gittens is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a top-class player for the Blues.

Chelsea will be hoping to fight for major trophies in the coming seasons and they need quality players at their disposal. The 20-year-old will add pace, flair and unpredictability to the side.

Liverpool and Tottenham keen on Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Meanwhile, it is no surprise that Liverpool are keen on the player as well. They will need a quality long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is expected to leave the club in the summer of 2025 when his contract expires. He is yet to sign an extension with the club.

Bynoe-Gittens could be a quality alternative to the Egyptian. Although he might struggle to replace Salah right away, he has the potential to develop into a top-class winger.

Tottenham are keeping tabs on his development as well. Dejan Kulusevski has switched to a central role and the North London club could certainly use a quality wide player. The 20-year-old would be a superb long-term investment for them, and it remains to be seen whether they can win the race for his signature.