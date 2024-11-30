(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are keen on signing the Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu.

The 20-year-old is on the radar of multiple European clubs and Crystal Palace will face strong competition for his signature. It will be interesting to see if the Eagles can get the deal across the line.

According to reports, they have asked to be kept informed of any transfer movement regarding the 20-year-old defender. The Denmark international has already established himself as a key for the Italian club and he has made 12 appearances for them across all competitions.

He is valued at around £50 million and it remains to be seen whether the Eagles are ready to break the bank for him. He could be a solid future investment for them if they can get the deal done. Dorgu is capable of operating as a left-back as well as a left-sided winger. He could slot into multiple roles and help the team.

Patrick Dorgu might fancy a Premier League switch

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be quite exciting for the young defender and he will look to test himself at a higher level. Competing against top-class players in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his world-class potential.

He is regarded as an elite prospect around Europe right now, and it is no surprise that top clubs are keen on him. Crystal Palace must look to act quickly if they want to get the deal done. Several top clubs are monitoring his progress and the player could be attracted to the idea of joining a team capable of winning major trophies.

Crystal Palace are not quite at that level yet, and it will be interesting to see how they convince the defender to join the club.