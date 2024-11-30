Troy Deeney makes “weird” prediction for Liverpool vs Man City match

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images and Matt McNulty/Getty Images.

The top two teams in the Premier League standings will go against each other on Sunday.

League leaders Liverpool are flying high after winning 17 out of the 19 matches they have played this season while Manchester City are going through their worst form since 2006.

They are winless in 6 games and Pep Guardiola is struggling to inspire his team this season.

Slot is mounting a title challenge in his very first season in charge and he has completely changed the mood at Anfield.

The Reds struggled under Jurgen Klopp at the end of last season but they look like a completely different team now.

Troy Deeney has made a surprising prediction about the match at Anfield. It may not have been surprising in any other season but considering the form of the two teams, it is a “weird” prediction from the football pundit.

Deeney, writing on talkSPORT.com, has claimed:

“I think City are going to be better organised.

“I think this is the perfect game for them. I know that’s a weird thing to say.

“Liverpool just beat Real Madrid, so their fans are expectant. But this is the first time Man City have been underdogs in a game for the betting companies. So everyone is writing them off.

“I think they will be more together, more solid. I can see them nicking it, 2-1.”

The football pundit’s prediction is looking unusual at the moment but considering how Man City have performed under Guardiola in recent years, he may have a point.

Deeney added: “People were telling me today, Arsenal are more favourites to win the league than Man City, and Man City are second.

“I don’t know what’s going on. And they still have the best striker in the world, right? I’m confused.”

Liverpool can expect a tough battle against Man City

Man City cannot be written off as they have the best manager in the world and one of the best squads.

Their players know how to win crucial matches and they have all the experience in the world of doing that.

Liverpool currently have an eight point lead over Man City and a win will take them 11 points above the Premier League champions, which could end the title hopes of Guardiola’s team.