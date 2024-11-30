Exclusive: West Ham favourites to land Premier League hot-shot in January

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion scores his team's 2nd goal during the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

So far this season Evan Ferguson hasn’t been able to make an impact at Brighton, so a loan move away, with West Ham as favourites, is in the pipeline.

CaughtOffside sources understand that whilst Brighton & Hove Albion manager, Fabian Hurzeler, is a fan of the 20-year-old striker, he wants Ferguson to give him a bit more in training before considering that he should return to the Seagulls starting XI.

Evan Ferguson could sign for West Ham in January

Given that nothing is likely to change anytime soon, the player is planning to leave the club on loan in January, and sources indicate that Brighton won’t stand in his way.

West Ham have already confirmed their intention to take the player say sources, however, the Hammers aren’t going to get things their own way.

That’s because there are many other Premier League clubs interested in signing Ferguson.

These include Newcastle United, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal.

It’s understood that whilst those named have indicated an interest, it’s the Irons that have the most concrete interest and are looking to progress any transfer.

West Ham enquire about signing title winner on loan – READ MORE!

Although Brighton have even gone as far as setting a price of £60m for the player, indicating that, in fact, they would be willing to sell him permanently, the club’s initial preference is to allow him to move on loan and then discuss a permanent switch if they receive a suitable offer.

Ferguson needs more playing time, having managed just 269 minutes in all competitions under Hurzeler this season (transfermarkt).

His solitary goal in 2024/25 is a sign of decreasing confidence, and probably goes some way to explaining why Ferguson wants the chance to show that he’s much more capable.

If it means moving on in order to take the next important step in his career, so be it.