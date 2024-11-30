(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Former Welsh international Gareth Bale is widely regarded as one of the best players to have played for Tottenham.

Former Premier League and England star, Steve McManaman has now claimed that the former Tottenham and Real Madrid attacker was a better player compared to the likes of Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Mohamed Salah, Arjen Robben, and Ronaldinho.

WINNER STAYS ON with Steve McManaman, Champions League winger edition ⚡️ TNT Sports is the home of UEFA Champions League Football pic.twitter.com/wtFbBoDXXF — Mail Sport (@MailSport) November 29, 2024

There is no doubt that Gareth Bale was a world-class player and he showed his quality in the Premier League and in La Liga. He was exceptional in the Champions League for the Spanish giants as well and he won major trophies with Real Madrid during his time in Spain.

He was an indispensable asset for his country as well, and he produced several top-class performances for the Welsh national team over the years.

There is no doubt that he was one of the best players in the world during his playing days, and McManaman’s claim might not be too wide of the mark. His time at Real Madrid and Tottenham was certainly more impactful compared to the likes of Vinicius, who is still quite young and has a long career ahead.

However, Neymar and Robben have won major trophies at the club level and they have excelled at the international level as well. It would be difficult to compare the Welshman with the two players and pick who is better out of them.

As far as Ronaldinho is concerned, he is widely regarded as one of the best players to have played the game and McManaman choosing Bale ahead of him might come across as controversial. The former Barcelona star was one of the most entertaining players of his time and he has won major trophies for club and country, including the World Cup. He was awarded the Ballon d’Or during his time at Barcelona as well.