Exclusive: Chelsea want youngster who Man United have already prepared £60m offer for

Geovany Quenda of Sporting CP in action during the Portuguese Cup match against Amarante FC on November 22, 2024. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Man United are known to have already prepared a £60m offer plus bonuses for Sporting’s brilliant teenager, Geovany Quenda, however, Chelsea are looking to muscle in on the deal.

The 17-year-old has emerged as one of Europe’s brightest talents this season after moving to the wing-back position after Ruben Amorim gave him a chance.

Man United could lose out on Geovany Quenda

Seemingly, Amorim has already broken his first promise since joining Man United, and he’s also made a decision on an underperforming United duo.

CaughtOffside sources indicate that despite rumours to the contrary in the media, Amorim does want a reunion with a handful of Sporting stars, Quenda being one.

With Chelsea known to be focusing on bringing through and developing young talent, Quenda fits into that mould, and sources have advanced that there is concrete interest from Stamford Bridge in the player.

Certainly, the teenager’s future looks bright, and not only because of the interest of the two Premier League giants.

Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Juventus, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Manchester City are all keeping a close eye on transfer developments, and CaughtOffside sources say that any one of them could show their hand shortly.

Quenda’s release clause at Sporting is €100m, and as transfermarkt note, he only recently signed a three-year contract with the Portuguese giants until 2027.

Therefore, there’s no immediate need for them to sell at lower than their asking price.

That all could change if the player himself indicates a willingness to leave, particularly if it’s for a reunion with his old boss at Old Trafford.

The one issue that might’ve been be holding up any deal to Man United being arranged was the belief that Amorim wouldn’t raid his old club until at least next summer.

It does seem that he could go back on his word if he’s given an indication from any of the players that they want to leave Sporting, and it’s also worth noting that if he were to maintain his respectful stance towards his former employers, there’s a very real possibility that Geovany Quenda ends up elsewhere.