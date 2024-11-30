(Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Leeds United defender Max Wober has been linked with a move away from the Championship club in recent weeks.

However, popular pundit David Norris has now warned the club against selling the player. Leeds are already lacking in depth in the defensive unit and selling Wober could prove to be a mistake.

Leeds will be chasing promotion to the Premier League this season and they cannot afford to weaken the squad at a crucial stage of the season. They must hold on to their current options until the end of the season.

Wober could be a very useful option for Leeds during the second half of the season and Norris believes that his departure would be a catastrophic decision for Leeds. The Whites will be desperate for promotion to the top flight and they cannot afford to take any chances.

He told MOT Leeds News: “They’ve got to keep him. There’s not enough cover – an injury or two and it’s a catastrophe at the back, so he needs to stay. “I can’t see him going in January, even if he wanted to. Leeds need to keep the cover they have.”

Although the defender’s game time has been limited this season and he has made just one start in all competitions, he could have a role to play in the coming months especially if there are injuries.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Leeds should look to improve their squad during the January transfer window if possible. They have done reasonably well in the Championship so far and it remains to be seen whether they can secure a return to the Premier League by the end of the campaign.

They came close to securing promotion last season and they will not want to miss out this time around.